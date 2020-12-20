Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley raised Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

CARS opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2,019.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 56,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 21.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

