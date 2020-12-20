carVertical (CV) Price Up 12.3% This Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $39,389.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00057101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00370205 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017402 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025886 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

CV is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

