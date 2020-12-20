Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $371.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany bought 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,787,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,448.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,079.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,741 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

