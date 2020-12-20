CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) were up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 13,296,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 4,355,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.01 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 3.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of CBAK Energy Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

