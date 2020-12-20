cbdMD (YCBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

cbdMD (NASDAQ:YCBD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 22nd.

YCBD opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. cbdMD has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

