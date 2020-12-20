Cecile Burleigh Harper Purchases 9,000 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 9,000 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $91,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RMT opened at $10.00 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,661,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 349,725 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 153.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 94,908 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 260.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 126,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 176,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 82,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 215,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 82,891 shares during the period. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

