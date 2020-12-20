Centaur 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $323,689.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $859,147.47 and approximately $323,689.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur.

Centaur Coin Trading

