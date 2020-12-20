Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-5.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.8-111.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.19 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.06 EPS.

CNC opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.08.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

