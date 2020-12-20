Centrality Price Tops $0.0404 on Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $47.83 million and $2.26 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrality has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can now be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00056331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00363847 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003847 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00025478 BTC.

About Centrality

CENNZ is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars.

