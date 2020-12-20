Centric Cash Market Cap Reaches $158,219.60 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Centric Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $158,219.60 and approximately $170,915.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001501 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000425 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Centric Cash Token Profile

Centric Cash is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 781,297,877 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com.

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

