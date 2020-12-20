Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 36.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 757,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 203,867 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $7,278,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $4,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after acquiring an additional 89,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $3,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.97. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CCS. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

