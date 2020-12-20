Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $270.00.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.70.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $248.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $257.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.45 and a 200 day moving average of $213.74.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,874.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

