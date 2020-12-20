Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after buying an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 108,047 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

In related news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.62. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $88.17 and a one year high of $257.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

