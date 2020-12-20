Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 30.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,639,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,582,000 after purchasing an additional 133,288 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 193.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,799,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140,555 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,483,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 55,832 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $21,000,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 14,212.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 684,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 679,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

MIC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.51. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

