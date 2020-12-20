Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.