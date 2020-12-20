Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 55,792 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,792 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of ProAssurance worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in ProAssurance by 103.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

PRA opened at $18.76 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.27.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

