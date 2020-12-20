Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Warner Music Group worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. EMS Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Shares of WMG opened at $37.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.54. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

