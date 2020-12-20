Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,187 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Urban Outfitters worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $27.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

