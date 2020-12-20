Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 125,969 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 125,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the second quarter valued at $45,959,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,791,000 after purchasing an additional 851,314 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,137,000 after purchasing an additional 362,823 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kirby by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 331,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,602,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.35 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

