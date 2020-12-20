Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $147.00 at Craig Hallum

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $107.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chart Industries from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chart Industries from $81.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.07.

Shares of GTLS opened at $111.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $122.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chart Industries by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 79,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Chart Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Chart Industries by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

