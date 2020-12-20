Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $110.10 on Friday. Chase has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $122.74.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.91 million during the quarter.

In other Chase news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,510,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $121,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,989.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $819,223.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chase by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chase by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chase by 13.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the second quarter worth $261,000.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

