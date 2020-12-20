Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.47

Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.47 and traded as high as $34.95. Chemung Financial shares last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 21,303 shares trading hands.

CHMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 54,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 106.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth $322,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.