CIBC Cuts Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$21.00

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERO. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.06.

ERO stock opened at C$19.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.77. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 54.24.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

