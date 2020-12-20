CIBC Increases Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$1.50

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$2.07.

TSE:BNE opened at C$1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.45.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.30 million. Research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

