CIBC Raises Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$4.50

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.82.

Get Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) alerts:

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$3.10 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.48.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$422.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.39%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.