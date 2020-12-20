CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. It primarily makes equity and debt investments in substantially stabilized real estate and real estate-related assets, principally office properties. The Company also operates a real estate lending platform, which includes originating and servicing U.S. Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans as well as conventional loans. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, formerly known as PMC Commercial Trust, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $15.81.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12,856.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 822,299 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 2,742.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 388,090 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

