Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will post $401.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $337.86 million to $488.18 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $657.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

NYSE XEC traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,883. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

