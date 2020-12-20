Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 760,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,900. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $91.63.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,167 shares of company stock worth $7,084,339. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after buying an additional 2,449,824 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,096,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $25,537,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 386.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after buying an additional 203,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

