Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRVL. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ PRVL opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $790.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVL. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $15,329,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 38.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after buying an additional 559,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 74.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 273,002 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,645,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 85.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

