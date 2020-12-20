Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on C. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.30.

NYSE:C opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $122.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.94. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 34.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

