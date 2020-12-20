Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $282,654.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 135,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.