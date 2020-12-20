Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.91. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 904,565 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

