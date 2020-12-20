Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $4,249,995.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $4,270,425.20.

On Monday, November 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,461,076.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $3,516,081.20.

On Friday, October 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,231.30.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $2,250,983.45.

NET stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.89 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $86.21.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $25,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.