CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Stock Price Down 8.4%

CohBar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBR)’s stock price fell 8.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 1,298,499 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 349,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWBR. WBB Securities began coverage on CohBar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CohBar in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get CohBar alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CohBar by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 52,717 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CohBar by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter.

CohBar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.