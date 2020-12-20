CoinEx Token Price Up 1.6% This Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $835,042.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00054818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00360111 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00026175 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

