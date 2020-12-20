Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBU. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $220,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $66,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,753 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,931. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,338,000 after acquiring an additional 450,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,110,000 after purchasing an additional 176,480 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3,450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 139,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 136,030 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1,588.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 124,721 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 668,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,352. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $72.63.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

