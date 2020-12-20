Comparing Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPD) and Its Peers

Antibe Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATBPD) is one of 778 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Antibe Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million -$14.54 million -5.50 Antibe Therapeutics Competitors $1.94 billion $220.32 million -3.24

Antibe Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Antibe Therapeutics. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Antibe Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Antibe Therapeutics Competitors 7589 20568 38752 1577 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 29.99%. Given Antibe Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Antibe Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -176.23% -106.91% Antibe Therapeutics Competitors -3,661.65% -191.78% -31.64%

Summary

Antibe Therapeutics rivals beat Antibe Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

