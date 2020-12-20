Comparing Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and China YiBai United Guarantee International (OTCMKTS:CBGH)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and China YiBai United Guarantee International (OTCMKTS:CBGH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China YiBai United Guarantee International has a beta of -1.27, indicating that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Synchrony Financial and China YiBai United Guarantee International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 1 4 10 0 2.60 China YiBai United Guarantee International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus target price of $28.91, suggesting a potential downside of 10.65%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than China YiBai United Guarantee International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synchrony Financial and China YiBai United Guarantee International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $19.09 billion 0.99 $3.75 billion $4.29 7.54 China YiBai United Guarantee International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than China YiBai United Guarantee International.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and China YiBai United Guarantee International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 11.79% 14.73% 1.88% China YiBai United Guarantee International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats China YiBai United Guarantee International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. In addition, it provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About China YiBai United Guarantee International

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc., a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing. In addition, its services cover investment banking, fund management, and security services. China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. is based in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

