Comparing Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Viad has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -4.04, indicating that its share price is 504% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Viad shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and Protagenic Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad -18.75% -6.87% -2.44% Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -249.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Viad and Protagenic Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad currently has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.79%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viad and Protagenic Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $1.37 billion 0.49 $22.03 million $2.48 13.31 Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.75 million N/A N/A

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Summary

Viad beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services. It also provides event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools. In addition, the company offers video production, lighting design, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, computer rental and support, stock packages or entirely custom construction, and digital content creative transformation services; and digital media content and communications, and theatre equipment and creative technical solutions, as well as video, sound and lighting equipment. Further, it provides a collection of experiences in recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

