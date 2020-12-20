Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) PT Raised to C$2.00 at CIBC

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) stock opened at C$1.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.11. Conifex Timber Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$37.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

