Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) PT Raised to $2.00 at CIBC

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from $1.60 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.36.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

