ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) & Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Head-To-Head Review

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Citizens shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Citizens’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $279.52 million 2.86 $73.39 million $2.25 8.93 Citizens $45.11 million 2.69 $5.90 million N/A N/A

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ConnectOne Bancorp and Citizens, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.22%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens.

Profitability

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 21.17% 9.63% 1.13% Citizens 13.11% 5.70% 0.51%

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats Citizens on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers insurance and annuities, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, mobile banking by phone, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture services. It operates through a network of 16 banking offices in Bergen County, 5 banking offices in Union County, 2 banking offices in Morris County, 1 office Essex County, 1 office in Hudson County, 1 office in Mercer County, one office in Monmouth County, 1 office in the borough of Manhattan, 1 office in Nassau County, and 1 office in Astoria, as well as 7 branches in the Hudson Valley. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and internet banking services. It operates 27 branches in East Central and South Mississippi; and a loan production office in North Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

