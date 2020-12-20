CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Reaches $0.65 on Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $17.10 million and $196,867.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00134955 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00068797 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00565924 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000149 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003304 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.