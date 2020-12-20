Contrasting eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get eMagin alerts:

7.7% of eMagin shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of eMagin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

eMagin has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eMagin and Advantest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin $26.73 million 3.31 -$4.30 million ($0.09) -14.56 Advantest $2.54 billion 5.31 $492.49 million $2.47 28.16

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than eMagin. eMagin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for eMagin and Advantest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantest 0 0 2 1 3.33

Profitability

This table compares eMagin and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin -27.29% -26.05% -14.75% Advantest 18.81% 23.11% 15.19%

Summary

Advantest beats eMagin on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, aviation, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in Asia and South Korea. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products; and equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in the research and development activities measuring and testing technologies. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. Advantest Corporation has collaboration with STMicroelectronics on advanced automated test cell for IC Testing; and partnership with PDF Solutions Inc. for cloud-based software solutions. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.