Contrasting LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) & Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unique Fabricating has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LCI Industries and Unique Fabricating, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 2 5 0 2.71 Unique Fabricating 0 0 0 0 N/A

LCI Industries currently has a consensus price target of $112.83, indicating a potential downside of 15.88%. Given LCI Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than Unique Fabricating.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and Unique Fabricating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 5.38% 17.46% 7.17% Unique Fabricating -5.42% -10.09% -3.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LCI Industries and Unique Fabricating’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $2.37 billion 1.42 $146.51 million $5.84 22.97 Unique Fabricating $152.49 million 0.38 -$9.07 million ($0.16) -36.63

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Unique Fabricating. Unique Fabricating is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of LCI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of LCI Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Unique Fabricating on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims, biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive and heavy-duty truck, appliance, water heater, HVAC, aerospace, and medical markets in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

