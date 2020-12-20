Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report $156.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the highest is $197.55 million. Copa reported sales of $681.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $830.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $789.00 million to $932.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Copa stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.53. 466,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,315. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Copa has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 183.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,132,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,398 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copa by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,324,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,540,000 after purchasing an additional 587,007 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Copa by 32.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,336,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,567,000 after purchasing an additional 323,734 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter valued at about $11,666,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter valued at about $11,602,000. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.