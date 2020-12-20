Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Trading Up 11.1%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s stock price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 38,727,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,274% from the average daily volume of 2,817,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRBP shares. Roth Capital cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $126.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.16.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $48,738.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 386,533 shares in the company, valued at $510,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,618,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after buying an additional 13,572,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $12,585,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,228,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,177,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

