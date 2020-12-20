Cormark Increases Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) Price Target to C$4.75

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$3.80 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of STC opened at C$3.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$399.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$3.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$35.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 20,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total value of C$59,811.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,902 shares in the company, valued at C$644,275.94.

About Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

