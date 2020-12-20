CoTrader (COT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.58 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. One CoTrader token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, CoTrader has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $67,323.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00056995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00368368 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025787 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.