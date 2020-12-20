Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OCDGF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

OCDGF stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

